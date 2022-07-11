According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shakha Samavat to pay reverence to all the Gurus who guided and enlightened us to live a happy and peaceful life. This year the Guru Purnima will be observed on 13 July 2022. The word "Guru" in Sanskrit is translated as "dispeller of darkness." The day is also known as Vyas Purnima, marking the birth date of the central and revered Hindu sage Krishna Dvaipayana aka Ved Vyasa. To learn more about how the festival is observed and the origin of Guru Purnima, check the tweet below. Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Photos, Facebook Status Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS for Vyasa Purnima.

Here's All You Need To Know About Guru Purnima 2022

