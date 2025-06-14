Today, June 14, is World Blood Donor Day. Every year, June 14 is celebrated as World Blood Donor Day globally to pay tribute to the millions of voluntary, unpaid blood donors who give others a second chance at life. The WBDD is a day to say thank you and spotlight the ongoing, urgent need for safe, regular blood donations. On this occasion, politicians and netizens shared greetings for World Blood Donor Day 2025. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Blood donation is a life-saving great donation!". At the same time, Congress extended greetings and said that they thank all those who come forward to save lives selflessly. Netizens also shared greetings to thank and honour the heroes who selflessly donate blood and give the gift of life. Beyond Legal Boundaries: Department of Legal Affairs Donates Blood to Mark World Blood Donor Day.

