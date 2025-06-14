Today, June 14, is World Blood Donor Day. Every year, June 14 is celebrated as World Blood Donor Day globally to pay tribute to the millions of voluntary, unpaid blood donors who give others a second chance at life. The WBDD is a day to say thank you and spotlight the ongoing, urgent need for safe, regular blood donations. On this occasion, politicians and netizens shared greetings for World Blood Donor Day 2025. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Blood donation is a life-saving great donation!". At the same time, Congress extended greetings and said that they thank all those who come forward to save lives selflessly. Netizens also shared greetings to thank and honour the heroes who selflessly donate blood and give the gift of life. Beyond Legal Boundaries: Department of Legal Affairs Donates Blood to Mark World Blood Donor Day.

Blood Donation Is a Life-Saving Great Donation!

रक्तदान एक जीवनदायी महादान है! 'विश्व रक्तदाता दिवस' की प्रदेश वासियों और सेवा-भाव से प्रेरित सभी रक्तदाताओं को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! आइए, हम सब मिलकर मानवता की रक्षा में सहभागी बनें। pic.twitter.com/fYgdtQ5U8d — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 14, 2025

We Thank All Those Who Come Forward To Selflessly Save Lives

On World Blood Donor Day, we thank all those who come forward to selflessly save lives. Your compassion and concern can give someone a second chance at life. May you continue to inspire hope where it's needed the most. Salutes to your selfless heroism. pic.twitter.com/K3FfScuNvj — Congress (@INCIndia) June 14, 2025

Let's Honour the Heroes Who Selflessly Donate Blood and Give the Gift of Life

This 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐚𝐲 let's honour the heroes who selflessly donate blood and give the gift of life. A single drop can bring hope, healing, and a second chance to someone in need. pic.twitter.com/3AJ0JM2qQl — Sunita (@Sunita720951281) June 13, 2025

A Single Drop of Blood Can Be Someone's Lifeline

A single drop of blood can be someone’s lifeline. On this World Blood Donor Day, I salute all the selfless donors who choose humanity over hesitation. Let’s come forward, donate blood, and inspire others to do the same. Your one act can give someone countless tomorrows.… pic.twitter.com/ep0UpANyjs — Akash Dasnayak (@IamAkashDNayak) June 14, 2025

World Blood Donor Day

World Blood Donor Day Today, we honor the heroes who selflessly give the gift of life. Just one donation can save up to three lives. Whether you're a regular donor or considering donating for the first time—your blood matters. pic.twitter.com/yyZk7Zn3nh — Dr. Sai Ravi Shanker (@DrRavi_Shanker) June 14, 2025

