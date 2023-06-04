The Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of a turtle by using 2320 plastic bottles with the message "Beat Plastic Pollution" Un Plastic India, on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023 at Puri beach. World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 to create awareness and encourage efforts to protect the environment. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the day dedicated to saving the environment. Sand Art Dedicated to Odisha Train Accident Victims and Survivors: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sculpture With 'Praying for Speedy Recovery of Survivors' Message (View Pic).

World Environment Day 2023:

#WATCH | On the occasion of World Environment Day sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of a turtle by using 2320 plastic bottles with the message "Beat Plastic Pollution" Un Plastic India, at Puri beach in Odisha pic.twitter.com/KSHhgXOiDd — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)