International Day of Happiness, or World Happiness Day's celebrations take place on March 20 every year. The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of Happiness on June 28, 2012. International Day of Happiness is celebrated to recognise the necessity of happiness in the lives of people around the world and its positive impact on an individual's mental and physical well-being. As per the UN, Happiness is a fundamental human goal. As the day of happiness and joy is here, here are some International Day of Happiness 2023 wishes, Happy World Happiness Day greetings, Happiness Day 2023 messages, World Happiness Day 2023 images and WhatsApp stickers that you can share and spread happiness among your near and dear ones.

Happy International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Important Things in My Life Are You and Your Happiness. Please Always Keep Smiling, Sweetheart. I Love You and Happy Happiness Day!

Happy International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes on World Happiness Day! May You Get Uncountable Reasons To Be Happy Today!

Happy International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Dear Family and Friends, I Hope Your Day Is Filled With Smiles and Laughter and Lots of Joy on This International Happiness Day.

International Day of Happiness 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope I Can Bring a Smile to Your Face, My Dear Friend. Happy Happiness Day!

International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happiness Is Wherever My Family Is! Happy World Day of Happiness to My Sweet Home!

