Today as we celebrate World Health Day 2021, WHO took to Twitter to promote 'Health for All'. Through its posts, the World Health Organization highlights the discrimination and lack of 'Health Equity' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On #WorldHealthDay, let's build a fairer, healthier 🌎🌍🌏#COVID19 highlighted how some 👱🙎🏽‍♀️ live healthier lives & have better access to health services than others, due to their living conditions. It's time for #HealthEquity to reach #HealthForAll! 👉https://t.co/a163IKtUtc pic.twitter.com/vAuVGxiuOZ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 7, 2021

#COVID19 shows that #HealthEquity is more urgent than ever. It’s laid bare inequities in access and coverage of health services, mortality and socio-economic impacts. On #WorldHealthDay, let's make the 🌎🌍🌏 fairer and #HealthForAll a reality! 👉 https://t.co/a163IKtUtc pic.twitter.com/S02Je34y1J — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 7, 2021

