On the occasion of World Health Day today, politicians across party lines took to social media to extend the greetings of World Health Day 2023. Among the first to extend World Health Day greetings was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed gratitude to all those who work to make our planet healthier while Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya quoted Mahatma Gandhi and said that it is health that is real wealth, not pieces of gold and silver. Besides PM Narendra Modi and Mansukh Mandaviya, other leaders such as Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, BJP President JP Nadda, and the Congress party also extended World Health Day greetings. World Health Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Global Health Awareness Day.

We Express Gratitude to All Those Who Work To Make Our Planet Healthier

On World Health Day, we express gratitude to all those who work to make our planet healthier. Our Government will continue working to augment health infrastructure and ensure quality healthcare to the people. https://t.co/F0OcqOlcCr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2023

It Is Health That Is Real Wealth

"It is health that is real wealth, not pieces of gold & silver." - Mahatma Gandhi On #WorldHealthDay, we reiterate our commitment towards building a healthier India. Take a look at how PM @NarendraModi Ji's Govt has been working relentlessly towards ensuring Health For All 👇 pic.twitter.com/6UAB57A00O — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 7, 2023

Let Us Celebrate the Spirit of Everyone's Wellbeing

On the occasion of #WorldHealthDay, let us celebrate the spirit of everyone's wellbeing recognizing the significant contributions of our medical faculty and focus on the overall well-being of our planet and the people living on it. pic.twitter.com/cyfJ1rPy98 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 6, 2023

Let Today Serve As the Perfect Reminder To Check Up on Yourself!

Let today serve as the perfect reminder to check up on yourself! On #WorldHealthDay, remember the golden rule of 'Eating Right, Keeping Fit' to nurture the only wealth that truly matters!#WorldHealthDay2023@MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/aZQPQOi0Mg — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 7, 2023

Let's Celebrate the Invaluable Gift of Good Health

This World Health Day, let’s celebrate the invaluable gift of good health & commit to promoting physical, mental & emotional wellbeing for all. Also, let's salute the hardworking health workforce of India, who have transformed the health sector as we know it today. pic.twitter.com/iqkDlsiAxb — Congress (@INCIndia) April 7, 2023

Happy World Health Day to You All

सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः सर्वे सन्तु निरामया। सर्वे भद्राणि पश्यन्तु मा कश्चित् दुःखभाग् भवेत्।। आज 'विश्व स्वास्थ्य दिवस' पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मैं आप सभी के आरोग्य की कामना करता हूँ। इस अवसर पर आइये हम सभी अपने स्वास्थ्य के प्रति सचेत रहने के लिए संकल्पित हों। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 7, 2023

