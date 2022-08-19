World Photography Day is observed annually to celebrate the beautiful art of photography. The occasion that falls on 19 August every year focuses on photography's science, art, craft and history. In addition, Photography Day is recognised to recognise the work of devoted photographers who put their best efforts into clicking some incredible shots and sharing them with us. Check out how Twitter observed World Photography Day 2022 below.

World Photography Day 2022 Tweets 

Photography Day 2022 Messages 

Happy World Photography Day 2022 

World Photography Day 2022 Greetings 

World Photography Day Images 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)