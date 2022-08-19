World Photography Day is observed annually to celebrate the beautiful art of photography. The occasion that falls on 19 August every year focuses on photography's science, art, craft and history. In addition, Photography Day is recognised to recognise the work of devoted photographers who put their best efforts into clicking some incredible shots and sharing them with us. Check out how Twitter observed World Photography Day 2022 below.

World Photography Day 2022 Tweets

Photography is the only language that can be understood anywhere in the world World Photography Day !#worldphotographyday #worldphotographyday2022 #photographyday pic.twitter.com/aC0m4BGfaL — Siva Lakshman polisetty (@sivalakshman778) August 19, 2022

Photography Day 2022 Messages

Happy World Photography Day 2022

World Photography Day 2022 Greetings

Photography helps us capture a moment which can't be repeated. Humans of forest. #WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/Qgx4ihYrfs — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 19, 2022

World Photography Day Images

Today is World Photography Day – Photographing birds and wildlife is one of the few diversions I have from work. It gives me immense pleasure to both watch nature and also photographing them in their habitat. Birds are the only wildlife left in our urban areas. pic.twitter.com/LsqzhqBEjc — G V Prasad (@gvprasad) August 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)