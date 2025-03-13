Attukal Pongala is celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala and is a unique and vibrant festival that marks the conclusion of the harvest season. Among many rituals of this festival, relishing delicious dishes is an important one. Sakkarai Pongal, Pulihora and Paniyaram are standout dishes that hold a cherished spot in celebrations of Attukal Pongala. Each dish carries its cultural significance, distinct cooking techniques and unique ingredients, all of which capture the essence of South Indian cuisine. Sakkarai Pongal is a sweet dish made from rice, jaggery, ghee and a combination of cashews and cardamom. At the same time, The Pulihora is a tangy rice dish made with tamarind, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts and turmeric. Watch the video below from Tyohaar Ki Thaali for recipes for these traditional dishes. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Holi, International Women’s Day, Gudi Padwa, Eid al-Fitr and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Watch Video For Sakkarai Pongal, Pulihora and Paniyaram Recipe:

