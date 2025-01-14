Pongal is a four-day auspicious and significant Hindu festival. It marks the end of the winter season in India and the start of the harvest festival. Pongal 2025 is being celebrated from January 13 to 16. The festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun god and the farm animals that help with agriculture. Devotees offer prayers and conduct various rituals and customs. During the festival, traditional Pongal delights like Sakkarai Pongal, a sweet dish made using rice, jaggery, and milk; Pulihora, also called tamarind rice; and Chola Paniyaram or Paniayarm, a royal dish, are prepared. If you are wondering how to prepare these recipes, look no further. Watch Sakshi Tanwar as she prepares these festive delights in the complete Tyohaar Ki Thaali video below. Pongal 2025 Greetings and Messages: Netizens Share Wishes, Wallpapers, HD Images and Quotes to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Pongal 'Tyohaar Ki Thaali'

