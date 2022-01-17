Earlier this week, BTS' Jin treated his fans with cute pics from his uncle's huge strawberry farm. Jin is fond of fishing too. Maybe that is the reason why he is fond of Bungeoppang too. Bungeoppang is a sweet, fish-shaped treat made by Korean street vendors. World Wide Handsome is making full use of his break relaxing and rejuvenating. BTS' 7 Fates Chakho Webtoon Teaser Is Super Amazing, Bangtan Boys Unveil Details About Their Interesting Characters (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

