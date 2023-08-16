Taste Atlas, an online travel guide on traditional food, recently released its list of 'Best Foods and Drinks in India'. The number one dish in the list is Chai Masala while Butter garlic naan and Garam masala bagged the second and third position in the list. Popular dishes like Chole bhature, Misal pav, Saag paneer and Panipuri also made it to the list. Taste Atlas also shared the recipe of Chai masala. Check the popular beverage recipe here. India's Mysore Pak, Kulfi and Kulfi Falooda Among Top-50 Street Food Sweets in the World, Check Rankings of These Indian Desserts.

Best Foods and Drinks in India List:

Chai Masala Recipe:

