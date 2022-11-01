Chhattisgarh, mythological referred to as "Kaushal Rajya", celebrates its foundation day annually on 1 November. It was on this day in the year 2000 Government of India officially declared the region to be an independent state. To commemorate the same, a five-day festival is marked in CG yearly to showcase a cultural extravaganza that depicts the culture and tradition of Chhattisgarh and the role of tribes that the state inherited. The region produces staple food in mass. Rice, Bajra and Jawar are the staple crops of CG. As we celebrate Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 on Tuesday, 1 November, here are the top 5 mouth-watering dishes that Chhattisgarh offers you. Red Ant Chutney from Chhattisgarh Will Now be a Part of Gordon Ramsay's Menu.

1. Rice Flour Chila

2. Muthia

3. Bhajia

4. Sabudana ki Kichdi

5. Faraa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)