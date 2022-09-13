There’s nothing better than chocolate to gift to someone who’s in a bad mood, and most of us believe that. International Chocolate Day is all about celebrating this delicious treat and sharing our love for chocolates with everyone around us. It’s also the perfect day to just grab a bar of chocolate to indulge in or finally prepare that chocolaty dessert waiting on your to-do list. You can even host Chocolate Day events and gather everyone with a sweet tooth to celebrate this wonder. The history of chocolate and our love for it goes back 4,000 years when the Olmec people of Mesoamerica started making a beverage out of cocoa beans. As you prepare to celebrate International Chocolate Day 2022, here are some quotes about chocolate that you can share with all your loved ones. National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2022: From Peanut Butter to Chocolate Malted Biscuits, 5 Cookies That You Must Bake on This Sweet Day!

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quotes

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quote (File Image)

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quote Reads: Life Is Like a Box of Chocolates. You Never Know What You’re Gonna Get. -Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump)

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quotes & Messages

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quote by Linda Grayson (File Image)

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quote Reads: There Is Nothing Better Than a Friend Unless It Is a Friend With Chocolate. ― Linda Grayson

International Chocolate Day 2022 Messages For Sharing

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quote by Joan Bauer (File Image)

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quote Reads: When We Don’t Have the Words, Chocolate Can Speak Volumes. – Joan Bauer

Happy International Chocolate Day 2022 Quotes

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quote by Jo Brand (File Image)

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quote Reads: Anything Is Good if It’s Made of Chocolate. - Jo Brand

Happy International Chocolate Day Amazing Quotes

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quote by Jareb Teague (File Image)

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quote Reads: Chocolate Remedies Adversity. – Jareb Teague

