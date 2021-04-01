Happy National Burrito Day 2021! If you are planning to prepare Burritos at home, you can check out this easy recipe that will help you make the delicious treat filled with a savoury filling like chicken, beef, or pork, and cooked beans, vegetables along with condiments such as salsa & guacamole.

How To Make a Burrito At Home? Easy Recipe Video To Make a Traditional Mexican Burrito At Home (Watch Video)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)