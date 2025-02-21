National Chilli Day is celebrated by spicy food lovers every year. Did you know that chilli is India’s second-most-produced spice? The Spice Board of India has been conducting thorough research on spices over the years. There are approximately 400 varieties of chillies available across the globe. Many chillies are known for their medicinal values as well. To know more about chillies, their history, and the origin of the world’s spiciest chilli in India, watch the full Saamagri Sampatti Aur Sauda video below. National Chili Day Date and Significance: Everything to Know about Chili- One of America's Favourite Comfort Foods.

Explore More About the History of Chilli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)