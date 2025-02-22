National Chilli Day is an unofficial holiday that is celebrated every year. National Chilli Day celebrates the many spicy chillies we enjoy in our foods. For spice food lovers, this celebration encourages you to try new foods. Spices and chillies instantly enhance the flavours of a dish. To celebrate National Chilli Day 2025 on February 22, whip up a delicious bowl of Andhra style green chilli chicken. The phenomenally spicy recipe is made using tender chicken, green chillies, aromatic spices, and onions. For the full recipe, watch the complete Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha video below. National Chili Day Date and Significance: Everything to Know about Chili- One of America's Favourite Comfort Foods.

Andhra Style Green Chilli Chicken Recipe:

