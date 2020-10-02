Oats are indeed one of the best foods when it comes to weight loss, good heart health and cholesterol reduction. You might not like its bland taste but there are different ways in which you could include oats in your morning meal. Having oatmeal in breakfast can work wonders on your health. Oats are whole grains which are packed with healthy carbs and fibre. They are also rich in micronutrients like manganese, protein, phosphorus and iron. LatestLY brings you reasons why you should have oats daily for weight loss wellbeing and also a look at five healthy oatmeal recipes. Oat Milk Is The New Health Trend of 2020! Here's What Makes It the Best Vegan Substitute for Cow’s Milk.

Have Oats Daily For Weight Loss

Having a bowl or a plate of oats first thing in the morning can help ward off chronic problems like heart diseases, blood sugar to name a few. Oats consist of healthy fibres which can keep the body full for a longer period of time and help avoid overeating, which in turn helps in weight loss. The fibres in oats also improve digestive health and prevent stomach related issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or acid reflux. The antioxidants in oats also reduce oxidative stress. Also, fibres in oats help in improving insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. The presence of beta-glucan in oats can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Let us take a look at different oatmeal recipes. Peanut Butter Oatmeal For Weight Loss: Here’s The Protein-Rich Breakfast Recipe For Vegans & Vegetarians.

Top Five Oatmeal Recipes

1. Oats Idli

2. Chia Seed Oats

3. Oats Pudding

4. Oats Upma

5. Oatmeal Cookies

Be sure to use plain oats instead of the flavoured ones which are available in the market. Also, avoid adding excessive sugar while preparing any oatmeal recipes. It is always better to make use of fruits, nuts and jaggery to enhance the flavour.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

