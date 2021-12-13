Harnaaz Sandhu is the winner of Miss Universe 2021. History was scripted on early Monday morning after the 21-year-old Chandigarh girl was crowned with the prestigious title at the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant. Harnaaz Sandhu became the third Indian beauty queen after Sushmita Sen, and Lara Dutta became Miss Universe. She nailed every round, be it her question-answer round or swimsuit competition. Speaking of the swimsuit competition, Harnaaz Sandhu put on a graceful and elegant show full of poise in a maroon-hued cap-sleeved bikini. The newly-crowned winner looked stunning as she walked with utmost confidence, winning over the judges, spectators and TV audiences. Here’s a look at Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu’s bikini photos and video. Miss Universe 2021 Meow Video! Harnaaz Sandhu Meows Like Cat on Stage, Thanks to Host Steve Harvey!

Watch: Harnaaz Sandhu Bikini Walk During Miss Universe 2021 Preliminary Round

More Photos of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu in Bikini!

Harnaaz Sandhu During Preliminary Round (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Harnaaz Sandhu During Preliminary Round (Photo Credits: YouTube)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)