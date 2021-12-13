Was it Miss Universe 2021, or Meow Meow Miss Universe? At least, that's the question occupying several netizens' minds after seeing newly-crowned Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu meow like a cat on stage before the host Steve Harvey. While some are appreciating Harnaaz for her uber confidence, there are many who seemed unimpressed over the poor act at such an international platform. Soon, Twitter is flooded with keywords like 'Miss Universe Meow' videos and reactions to it. Here's a look at some of them: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's Winning Answer at The Pageant: Watch Video of Miss India From Question-Answer Round That Helped Her Win The Crown.
Meow Meow Miss Universe 2021!
THE VERY MOMENT SHE WON #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/a7xd5K0iPU
— Danilo Sanches (@danilo_sanches) December 13, 2021
Miss Universe or Miss Catniverse?!
MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW 😸😹😸😹🐱🐱
Miss Catniverse 🐱👑🐱#MissUniverse 👑🌎🎆 https://t.co/nFvQtOnne9
— 🎅🏼🎄🎀Diana Carolina🎀🎄🎅🏼 (@Diana_Leonatorr) December 13, 2021
Funny or Blah?
#MissIndia meowing in front of millions of people……#MissUniverse2021 pic.twitter.com/9rEc6OYxA0
— Romardo 🇯🇲 (@romardolyons) December 13, 2021
Sarcasm or Cat-casm?
Miss India wins for best answer! #India #MissIndia #Caturday #CatsOfTwitter #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 #meow #meowed pic.twitter.com/tbgwkjMsOe
— Jennifer Su (Jen Su) (@jennifer_su) December 13, 2021
She Certainly Did
Congrats Miss India! The “meow” wowed the judges! @missuniverse #Congratulations #MissUniverse #MissUniverseindia #MissIndia #India pic.twitter.com/sqOPTr84ma
— Jennifer Su (Jen Su) (@jennifer_su) December 13, 2021
