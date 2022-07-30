Karisma Kapoor’s latest Insta pictures are sure to give comfort vibes. The actress who is ‘back to basics’ has shared a glimpse of her ‘home life’. The beauty can be seen dressed in satin pajama shirt (with her nick name Lolo custom print on the shirt) and shorts set and relishing good food, good read and a paw-buddy in company. Ain’t it a perfect way to relax back at home? Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla Are Glam Dolls in Their Pictures From London!

Karisma Kapoor’s Lifestyle

