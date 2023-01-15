Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel are the Top 3 of Miss Universe 2022. These beauty queens impressed the judges with their powerful and impressive answers in the Q&A round. Miss Universe 2022 is taking place on January 15 (in Indian time IST) at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Miss Universe 2022 Top 3

Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2022 Andreína Martínez Miss USA Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel Miss Venezuela Universe 2022 Amanda Dudamel

Say hello to your top 3!! Dominican Republic, USA, and Venezuela!! The 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/6IYSsOmLqg — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

Miss Universe 2022 Top 3 Contestants (Photo Credits: Official Instagram Pages)

