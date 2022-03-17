Miss India World Manasa Varanasi is ready to represent the country at the highest level. The 24-year-old Telangana girl is the winner of Femina Miss India World 2020 and is currently one of the 40 semi-finalists of Miss World 2021. The final of the 70th edition of the Miss World beauty pageant will take place on March 17, 2022, between 5.30 am - 8.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Miss World 2021 final venue is Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Manasa is geared up for bringing home the prestigious title. Ahead of the gala night, she thanked one and all for making her journey so memorable. In this video posted on her official Instagram handle, Manasa writes, 'Heartfelt gratitude to you all,' and also added, 'This Time for India.'

Here's What Miss India World Manasa Varanasi Has To Say:

