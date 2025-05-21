The 72nd edition of the Miss World competition is underway in full swing in Telangana, India. Miss World India 2025 representative Nandini Gupta has secured a spot in the Talent Challenge Final. The 21-year-old is one of the 24 finalists who will now aim to win the Talent competition final on May 23, as the winner will be fast-tracked to the overall Top 10 in her continental region. In short, the Miss World 2025 Talent Competition winner will directly earn her place in the quarterfinals, which comprises the Top 40 beauty queens. 108 contestants represent their countries for the prestigious Miss World 2025 winner's title and crown. But the journey to the grand finale on May 31 is a long one, with the beauty queens having to prove their mettle. Miss World 2025 Winner, 3 Runners-Up, Top 8, Top 20 and Top 40 Placements: What Is the Official Pageant Format of 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant? Know How Beauty Queens Are Shortlisted.

Miss India Nandini Gupta Named Among Miss World 2025 Talent Competition Finalists

