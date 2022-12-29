TC Candler has officially released its annual rating of “The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022”, and the list includes many familiar faces of famous actors and celebrities and surely most of all, our favourites. While everyone has been swooning over BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, in this list, Hendry Cavill has beaten him to take the first spot of the most handsome face! BTS V now holds the seventh spot, Chris Hemsworth, the third and Lucien Laviscount from Emily in Paris, holds the sixth spot! This list has introduced a lot of new faces. Take a look at all the 100 most handsome faces here. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Scripts New Instagram Record, Becomes Fastest Celebrity With 50 Million Followers on Social Media Platform!

The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022

