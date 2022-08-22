The Bangtan Boys have the key to stealing ARMY's heart! Especially when it comes to being socially active or precisely said as 'socially famous', V, aka Kim Taehyung is the expert in the Instagram game. Not long after BTS members opened their personal Instagram accounts, Kim Taehyung started breaking and making world records left and right! The latest feather in his cap was added when he smashed the world record by becoming the first K-pop idol and celebrity to hit the 50 million follower count on Instagram. Tae Tae already boasts of earning two Guinness World Records for being the fastest K-pop idol to hit one and ten million followers since the date of joining Instagram back in December 2021. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Breaks Record for Fastest Person to Hit 50 Million Followers on Instagram; ARMY is on Cloud Nine!

Now and then, ARMY gets a reason to be happy! Even the sky is not the limit when it comes to Kim Taeyung's social presence. Some reports also claim that the "Winter Bear" singer is among the most followed Korean male figures on social media. Furthermore, as per reports, Taehyung's latest milestone has left behind BLACKPINK member Lisa's 33-month record. ARMY is as happy as a sandboy, and that's pretty much clear from social media sites. Twitter is overloaded with good wishes and love for V! BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung Recognised by Guinness World Records for Breaking Two World Records With Instagram Followers.

BTS is in no way averse to making World Records! While the Wind Prince has a clear IG dominance, other members of the boy band have their own unique social identities on the photo-sharing app. Jungkook precedes Tae Tae with 45.5 million followers. The maknae of the K-pop band Jimin is followed by 42.6 million people, and Jin, whose feed is full of cuisines, has 38.9 million followers. The group leader RM aka Kim Nam-Joon, who goes by the rkive on Insta, enjoys 37.2 million followers, and J-Hope has 38.8 million fans, while rapper Suga's IG feed has a 37.8 million followers count.

