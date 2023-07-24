Kareena Kapoor is currently on a family vacation in Europe. The Jab We Met actor took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture of her in a striped blue shirt paired with loose denim. The Bollywood actor styled the look with brown shoes. Kareena looks absolutely stunning while posing in the sun in her breezy open-hair look. The actor is holidaying in Europe with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir. "Monday Mood in the Cotswolds [sic]," Kareena captioned the gorgeous Instagram post. The actor is seen striking a pose in front of a vintage villa in the refreshing Instagram picture. The Good Newwz star looks absolutely beautiful and radiant in her no-makeup look. Kareena Kapoor Poses with Her Sons Taimur and Jeh, Gives A Glimpse Of Saif Ali Khan From Europe Vacay (View Pics).

Check Kareena Kapoor's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)