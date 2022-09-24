Tourists are heading to Karnataka’s Nilgiri Hill Ranges to witness the rare phenomenon of Neelakurinji flowers that bloom once every 12 years. Also called 'flowers of love', Neelakurinji is locally known as Kurinji flowers. The flowers grow at an altitude of 1,300 to 2,400 meters. The pictures of the rare sight were several Twitterati on Twitter which soon caught everyone's attention. Let's take a look.

After a 12-Year Break, Neelakurinji Blooms:

After a 12-year break, Neelakurinji (strobilanthes kunthiana) has blossomed and come alive on the hilly ranges of Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru taluk. pic.twitter.com/u21WZG7OJX — Andy (@jerseypower) September 23, 2022

Neelakurinji You Beauty:

Neelakurinji Bloom at Chikmagalur:

NeelaKurinji in full bloom after 12 years in Mullayanagiri peak, Chikmagalur Kurinji is a shrub found in the Western Ghats, Nilgiri Hills, which means the blue mountains, got their name from the purplish blue flowers of Neelakurinji pic.twitter.com/9tCA5NeM7X — Dr Durgaprasad Hegde (@DpHegde) September 23, 2022

Neelakurinji at Chandra Dhrona Hills:

