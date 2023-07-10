Triptii Dimri has shared gorgeous pictures from her Greece vacation on social media. The Qala actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her from her Greek vacay where she is seen in a sleeveless red printed dress. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with black shades, minimal jewellery and a black crossbody bag. She paired the look with trendy white flats. She is seen rejoicing tea, reading, and having delicious food on her holiday. "It’s all Greek to me! [sic]," Triptii Dimri wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Triptii Dimri Takes a Stroll in the Nature Wearing Black Sleeveless Top and Comfy White Trousers (See Pics and Video).

Here's Triptii Dimri's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)