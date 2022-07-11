Scientifically, waterfalls are supposed to occur when water falls down steep cliffsides. But a viral clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows a waterfall descending reverse! The flow of the water is seen in the opposite direction, which looks like it is evaporating and forming clouds. This phenomenon occurs when the wind speed magnitude is equivalent to and contrasting to the force of gravity. Reverse Cloud Waterfall Video Goes Viral! Watch Throwback Clip of the Unique Cloud Formation in Australia Taking Over the Internet!

Sheer Nature!

When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons. pic.twitter.com/lkMfR9uS3R — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2022

