An inspiring story of a 14-year-old girl named Maleesha from Dharavi is going viral on social media. ‘The Princess from the Slum’ has made netizens believe in the power of dreams. Maleesha started modelling at a young age and got several gigs as well. She was recently chosen to represent the luxury brand's collection. In a heartwarming video, Maleesha saw her picture on the posters of brand and got teary-eyed.

Watch Viral Video of 14-Year-Old Dharavi Girl!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @forestessentials

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)