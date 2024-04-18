Social Media Influencer Revant Himatsingka, also referred to as Food Pharmer, recently reviewed the meals offered on the flights operated by IndiGo Airlines. According to Himatsingka, just because the upma, poha, and dal chawal offered during the flight "sound healthy," doesn't imply that they are "healthy." “Indians already consume too much sodium and consuming excess sodium on a regular basis raises our blood pressure and can result in hypertension, heart issues and kidney issues”, he added. His review spurred a debate on the internet, forcing the airline to reply. “Indians already consume too much sodium and consuming excess sodium on a regular basis raises our blood pressure and can result in hypertension, heart issues and kidney issues”, he added. In response to his review, the airline released a clarification stating, “IndiGo serves fresh and pre-packaged food only from the most reputed vendors. All food served on board IndiGo flights carries details on ingredients and nutritional information as per FSSAI norms." We welcome all feedback to improve our services in our mission to provide an affordable, on-time and hassle free flying experience for our customers, the statement further read. Bournvita vs Influencer Controversy EXPLAINED: What Is Bournvita Row All About? How Did the Brand Respond to Viral, Now-Deleted Post?

Food Pharmer Reviews IndiGo's Meals Served on Flight

Shocking video about the food served at Indigo airlines! Most of us already know that Maggi is a high sodium food! What most of don’t know is that Indigo’s Magic Upma has 50% more sodium than Maggi, Indigo’s Poha has ~83% more sodium than Maggi, and Daal Chawal has as much… pic.twitter.com/mUyH3VkXnw — Revant Himatsingka “Food Pharmer” (@foodpharmer2) April 17, 2024

