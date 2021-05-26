A video of two honeybees working in unison to lift the top off a bottle of Fanta in São Paulo, Brazil, has gone viral. Within moments, the top is off and the bottle falls to the ground. Teamwork at its best.

Well, that's it for humanity. We've had a decent run but if bees have mastered the screw-top lid I think this is the beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/XyHonJ2q73 — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 25, 2021

