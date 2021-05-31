Google celebrated Japanese composer Akira Ifukube 107th birthday with a doodle. The doodle is in honour of the talented classical musician, who was also renowned for cinematic film scores. He is widely known for his work on the original soundtrack for the “Godzilla” movies of the 1950s.

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates Japanese composer & talent behind the soundtrack for the original "Godzilla" movies: Akira Ifukube 🇯🇵 🎥#DidYouKnow: Akira recorded a glove dragging against the loose string of a double bass to create Godzilla's roar! → https://t.co/lxCAjHPuOG pic.twitter.com/Bvsx83JKxM — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) May 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)