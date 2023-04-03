After the ‘Delhi Metro Girl’ episode that took the Indian side of social media by storm owing to the latter’s choice of outfit, a clip of a woman dancing to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s song “Tere Kaaran Mere Saajan” while travelling in the metro has surfaced online. The viral video has garnered severe outrage from netizens since being uploaded. 'Delhi Metro Girl' Photos in Tiny Bra and Mini Skirt Go Viral AGAIN, Netizens Angry Over Woman's Outfit Choice in Public Transport!

Woman Dancing Inside Delhi Metro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Mittal (@sunita.mittal.1468)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)