Hollywood actor Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023. The actor was known globally for his role as 'Chandler Bing' in the popular sitcom FRIENDS. As per reports, Perry was found dead in an apparent case of drowning. Amul took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a topical illustration dedicated to the talented actor with "We Binged on your wit" written on it. "#Amul Topical - Tribute to star actor/comedian! [sic]," Amul wrote while sharing the Topical illustration. Richard Moll Dies at 80; Legendary Actor Was Known for His Roles in Caveman, Night Court and More.

Here's the Image of the Amul Topical:

