Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently shared a leaked video of his hotel room captured by a fan. And since then, this act of privacy invasion has created quite a commotion online, and rightly so. Dairy brand Amul, also famous for its creative topicals, opined on the issue in an out-of-the-box manner. They had a cartoon version of angry Kohli with his phone and a glimpse of his hotel room tour. But it was the catchy tagline that won the day. It reads, “Hum Tum Ek Camera Mein Bandh Ho” and “Eat in Privacy.”

Amul Topical on Virat Kohli’s Hotel Room Filmed Controversy!

