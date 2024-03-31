On Saturday, March 30, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department cut the bark of an Indian laurel tree in Papikonda National Park to find that it stores water in it during the summers. According to the Konda Reddy tribes, the Indian Laurel tree ‘Terminalia tomentosa’ stores water during parched summers. The water reportedly has strong smell and tastes sour. A video of this amazing adaptation in the Indian forests is currently doing rounds on social media. Water Pouring Out of Tree in Andhra Pradesh Video: Locals Rejoice as Fresh Water Stream Emerges From Inside Tree Truck.

Indian Laurel Tree at Papikonda National Park Stores Water During Summers

During parched summers the Indian Laurel tree Terminalia tomentosa stores water. The water has strong smell and tastes sour. Amazing Adaptation in Indian Forests. Knowledge courtesy : Konda Reddy Tribes of AP. pic.twitter.com/szLY75UTjK — IFS Narentheran (@NarentheranGG) March 30, 2024

Watch | On Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department authorities cut the bark of an Indian laurel tree in Papikonda National Park to find that the tree stores water in the summer. This knowledge was shared with the Forest department by the Konda Reddi tribe, a Particularly… pic.twitter.com/Jx25Lt9jZG — The Hindu (@the_hindu) March 30, 2024

