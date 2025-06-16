In a surprising turn of events that's sent social media buzzing, popular dermatologist Angelo Landriscina publicly called out Dr Kunal Sood over a viral "anti-acne food" video, leaving netizens stunned. The unexpected clash between two medical influencers has sparked intense online debate, with users quipping, “Angelo Landriscina calling out Dr Kunal Sood was not on my 2025 bingo card!” The controversy began when board-certified dermatologist Angelo Landriscina, who has gained popularity for his videos debunking myths around health fads and misleading skincare advice, reacted to Dr Sood’s old reel suggesting certain foods could clear acne - a claim Landriscina countered as misleading and lacking scientific rigour. On top of that, the dermat also seems to poke fun at Dr Kunal Sood’s “dancing” throughout the reel. Not to take this public confrontation lightly, Kunal left a reply under Angelo Landriscina’s reel. He writes, “Yes I love dancing. Yes I’m a doctor who encourages nutritious food. Not sure why you dug up my video from 3-4 years ago doc lol [sic]”. However, his response seemed to do little damage control but added more fuel to the fire. People slammed Kunal Sood for distancing himself from his content and not addressing the main issue – misleading information. The drama has reignited conversations around misinformation in medical content on social media, drawing attention from both skincare enthusiasts and professionals alike.

