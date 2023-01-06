A well-known artist Felix Semper is again making our eyes pop with his new sculpture. The video of the artist is going viral in which sculpture is of a man enjoying a cigar. The 53-year-old self-taught artist's work has recently been getting a lot of attention on social media. When you first look at Felix Semper's intricate works of art, they look like they might be made of stone or wood. But in reality, Mr Semper's sculptures are made from stacks of paper glued together and meticulously sculpted and painted to look like the real deal. Baby Sea Lion Scared To Go Back to Ocean Gets Help From ‘Best Friend’; Watch Adorable Video of the Marine Mammal.

Watch the Stunning Paper Sculpture by Felix Semper

Stunning paper sculpture by Felix Semper.pic.twitter.com/hvBtKtxgPV — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 3, 2023

