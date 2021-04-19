As Australia & New Zealand open quarantine-free travel bubble after over a year, emotional scenes at the Airports were seen and the happy clips are now going viral! The trans-Tasman travel bubble will allow the residents of both countries to travel without hotel quarantine. Happy moments were witnessed at airports such as Sydney, Auckland and Melbourne as families reunited. The start of quarantine-free travel was a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators.

Auckland international airport right now. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the first arrivals from Australia pic.twitter.com/e2o8HqDwGd — Ella Stewart (@ellapetastewart) April 19, 2021

Long queues for the first quarantine-free flight from Australia to New Zealand. 175 passengers on the Jetstar Sydney-Auckland. It is too early to be properly excited! pic.twitter.com/18S74UnlIU — Simon Atkinson (@atko1978) April 18, 2021

