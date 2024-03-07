Balmoral State High School in Brisbane, Australia, has come under fire after a calendar featuring raunchy photos of its staff was leaked to the public. The calendar, intended for the year 2023 and displayed in the teacher’s staffroom, showcased the school’s teachers in a series of risque poses. One image depicted a staff member dressed in nun attire with their legs spread, resting their foot on a male colleague who is on their hands and knees in a glittery gold mankini. Another showed the same mankini-wearing teacher posing at his desk with his legs spread, pen in one hand and phone in the other while a third picture which leaked shows a teacher pouring a carton of milk over a female member of staff. Taylor Swift AI Pictures: Elon Musk’s X Blocks Searches for American Singer After Her AI-Generated Explicit Images Went Viral on Microblogging Platform.

Brisbane School Teachers Under Fire Over Leaked Calendar Photos

