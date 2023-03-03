A heartbreaking video of the baby monkey hugging and sleeping in the arms of its dead mother has surfaced on social media and gone viral. In the video that will bring tears to the eyes of the viewer, unknown to reality, the baby monkey can be seen taking comfort by hugging its mother killed in a road accident, completely unaware of the tragedy that has befallen it. The heart-wrenching incident was reported from Amboli in Maharashtra. Assam: Baby Golden Langur Cries While Trying To Wake Up Dead Mother on Road, Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral.

Baby Monkey Hugs Dead Mother Killed in Road Accident:

