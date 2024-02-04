Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to introduce the world with United Arab Emirates’ fist Hindu temple. The BAPS Hindu Temple will be inaugurated by the latter in Abu Dhabi on February 14, 2024. Ahead of the inauguration, the temple trust has shared a heartwarming video depicting camel carvings on the walls of the temple. “The camel; a symbol of persistence, commitment and endurance, has been etched into the carvings of the Abu Dhabi Mandir while drawing inspiration from the landscapes of the UAE”, read the caption to the video recent posted by the trust on Instagram. BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi: World Awaits Inauguration of Hindu Mandir in UAE by PM Narendra Modi.

Carvings of Camel Find Place at UAE's First Hindu Mandir

