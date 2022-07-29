BGMI, the rebranded version of the very famous PUBG gets a ban in India! While there is no official statement, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been taken down from Google Play Store and Apple Store. The popular game was crafted by Krafton, the South Korean company that re-designed the application after PUBG was banned in India last year. Now, the Indian version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been mysteriously removed from the famous application stores. Netizens react on the instant ban of the famous game and flood the internet with funny memes and jokes. Check out the hilarious jokes and messages that left the internet stitched and went viral in no time! BGMI Ban in India Funny Memes, Jokes, Puns and Images Go Viral on Internet After Google and Apple Stores Take Down Battlegrounds Mobile India Game!

Viral BGMI Memes and Funny Jokes

Good Old Days?

No Channa Mereya..

Sentiments, Huh?

#Bgmi In the heart on the ban of ban. It's sad But in my mind. pic.twitter.com/qjGjt766ef — in_my_veins (@mukhtya95719202) July 29, 2022

Yes, Please!

Government banned BGMI from Playstore and App Store once again☹️ #BGMI #bgmiban #myfirstTweet le BGMI to Govt: pic.twitter.com/1bOvTKgdAK — Ruchi Kadam (@RuchikaKadam9) July 29, 2022

