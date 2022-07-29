The new avatar of the PUBG game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, got banned in the country. The game was created by South Korean game developer Krafton who made a comeback in the Indian market and tweaked the PUBG to give another name of BGMI. While there is no official statement about the ban from the IT department, Google Play and Apple stores have removed BGMI. Gamers took to Twitter to share their opinions, which are nothing but funny memes, jokes and pictures! Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Removed From Google Play Store & Apple App Store in India.
BGMI Ban In India!
Indian government banned #BGMI again.
Bgmi to gov : 😂 pic.twitter.com/wrM0RJwbGP
— _ＡＤＩ (@WTF_ADI_18) July 28, 2022
For All The Frustrated Parents
Government banned #BGMI *
Players. VS Mom's pic.twitter.com/dPJVEmUWXi
— SAJAL 2.0 (@_Sajal10) July 29, 2022
Good-Bye To BGMI
#BGMI on Playstore pic.twitter.com/mXhG7tbDLI
— BTC (@Btc_memer_hu) July 28, 2022
Too Funny!
Indian government banned #BGMI again. pic.twitter.com/g0Sggl6uLB
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 28, 2022
