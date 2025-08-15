A horrifying video from Noida shows a family’s Uber trip turning into a nightmare after the driver fled a police check due to incomplete documents. The couple, traveling with their young daughter to Delhi, pleaded for him to stop as he drove recklessly to evade cops. In the viral clip, the woman warns of danger while the man offers to pay the fine, but the driver refuses, saying his papers are incomplete. Their daughter’s sobs fill the car as the woman repeatedly begs, “Bhaiya, please gaadi rok do.” At one point, she requests he slow down so they can get out. Eventually, he halts briefly, allowing them to escape—before speeding off again. ‘Dispute Over 95 Paise’: Journalist, Uber Cab Driver Argue Over 95 Paise Fare in Noida; Videos Go Viral.

Noida Family’s Uber Horror

A family traveling from Noida to Delhi in an Uber was signaled to stop by police at a checkpoint. But the driver, whose documents were incomplete, refused to stop. The family, in tears, kept pleading for him to halt, but he didn't budge. pic.twitter.com/ea9ye5cuPt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 15, 2025

