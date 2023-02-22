A video of Bihar-based singer Amarjeet Jaikar singing the Bollywood song 'Dil De Diya Hai' has gone viral on social media. Actor Sonu Sood also shared the video of Amarjeet Jaikar on Twitter. "Ek Bihari, Sau Pe Bhari," tweeted Sood. Jaikar has a YouTube channel where he has over 8,000 subscribers. He usually shares his singing videos from his village. A lot of netizens applauded his talent after his latest video went viral. As Pathaan Grosses Rs 1000 Crore at Box Office, This Old Video of Shah Rukh Khan Talking About Wanting to Hit Such ‘Unrealistic’ BO Numbers Goes Viral – WATCH.

Soulful Voice of Amarjeet Jaikar Goes Viral, Sonu Sood Reacts

Amarjeet Jaikar YouTube Channel Has A Huge Collection

He Has 8.5k Followers On YouTube

Indian Idol Preparations

