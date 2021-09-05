It’s 2021, and just about anything is possible. In a bizarre moment, a blonde woman was casually strolling at the Miami airport – in a bikini. Just two-piece. However, despite forgetting to put on the rest of the clothes, the woman did not forget to wear a facemask. Speak of silver linings. The video was posted by the Humans of Spirit Airlines Instagram page, who captioned the viral clip, writing, “When you have a pool party at noon and a flight at 4pm.”

Watch the Bizarre Video of Woman in Bikini and Mask at Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans Of Spirit Airlines (@humansofspiritairlines)

Here’s How Netizens Reacted:

PREPARE FOR TAKEOFF Bizarre moment woman struts through Miami airport in nothing but a green BIKINI and face mask pic.twitter.com/dEO0v2IQmE — R.N.Tiwari (@RajeevNathTiwa1) September 4, 2021

Atleast She's Wearing a Mask

This is so 2021. A woman walls through Miami Airport in a bikini and a mask. pic.twitter.com/2LuyzOabMx — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 4, 2021

Scandalised 4EVA

Just seen a video of a yt woman walking through an airport in a bikini and w/o a mask — 🧈Blue & Grey⁷👅 (@kae_didthat) September 4, 2021

