Strange and creepy circular bite marks on a large Tuna fish's body will give you some real chills. A professional angler posted the picture of the marine creature on Facebook with the caption, "Serious cookie cutter bites on this tuna...". The wounds on the tuna's body were too apart and seemed like bite marks from cookie-cutter shark, a species that nibbled at its prey without killing it. One online user pointed out, "They aren't bites. They are skin ulcers from bacteria or fungus." Whale in Space? Huge Marine Creature Floats Through Glowing Bioluminescent Algae in Viral Video That Has Left Internet Fascinated.

See The Viral Picture:

