A horrifying incident took place at China’s Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park aquarium when Russian performer Masha was attacked by a giant fish during a mermaid performance. The 22-year-old was performing as a mermaid when the fish wrapped its jaws around her face, sending spectators into a panic. The audience screamed in terror as the performer struggled to free herself from the fish’s grip. The incident has left many shocked, with reports stating that Masha was immediately offered USD 96 in "moral damages" following the attack. Naked Russian Tourist ‘Trying To Rape Cow’ Gets Attacked by Animal in Thailand, Police Rescue and Arrest Him; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Viral Video Shows Masha Being Attacked by Giant Fish

Russian performer, Masha, was attacked by a giant fish while acting as a mermaid in China’s Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park aquarium. Spectators screamed in horror as the fish wrapped its jaws around the 22-year-old’s face. Masha was offered $96 in “moral damages” after… pic.twitter.com/M4tur5HV0n — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 29, 2025

